North Dakota man gets 80 years for shooting 2 officers in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A North Dakota man convicted of shooting two police officers in Wisconsin in 2020 will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

A judge in Waukesha County on Monday added another 80 years to the 50-year sentence Nathanael Benton is already serving for trying to kill an inmate in jail with a sharpened toothbrush.

In November 2020, officers from Delafield and Hartland responded to a possible hit-and-run crash at the Holiday Inn in Delafield. After speaking with Benton at the scene and a woman he was with, the 25-year-old produced a handgun and shot the officers at close range.

He was arrested after a seven-hour search.

