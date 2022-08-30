North Dakota man gets 80 years for shooting 2 officers in Wisconsin

Nathanael Benton
Nathanael Benton(Fargo Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A North Dakota man convicted of shooting two police officers in Wisconsin in 2020 will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

A judge in Waukesha County on Monday added another 80 years to the 50-year sentence Nathanael Benton is already serving for trying to kill an inmate in jail with a sharpened toothbrush.

In November 2020, officers from Delafield and Hartland responded to a possible hit-and-run crash at the Holiday Inn in Delafield. After speaking with Benton at the scene and a woman he was with, the 25-year-old produced a handgun and shot the officers at close range.

He was arrested after a seven-hour search.

