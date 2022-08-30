MORE SUNSHINE IS ON THE WAY

Clouds will continue to thin out during the course of our Tuesday afternoon and we’ll be mainly sunny by late day. Plan on highs in the mid to upper 70s... but winds will continue to gust to around 30 mph at times.

Clear & quiet conditions are on tap for tonight. Look for lows from the mid 50s to low 60s. The wind drops back down below 10 mph.

Lots of sunshine will be enjoyed over the next 2 days and slightly warmer air returns with highs climbing back into the low 80s. It may be a bit breezy again Wednesday.

Temperatures spike into the mid 80s Friday. Humidity rises too. A cold front comes in late in the day and into Friday night. It should spark scattered showers and storms as it moves across the region. While a few stronger storms are possible, we’re going to keep the severe weather threat in the LOW category for now. Fingers crossed there won’t be too many issues for high school football Friday night.

Labor Day weekend is trending cooler with expected highs in the low to mid 70s. It’s probably going to be a dry holiday weekend, although there’s a SMALL chance of showers SOUTH of Green Bay on Labor Day Monday. Time will tell on that!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: W/NW 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

WEDNESDAY: W/NW 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and less humid. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Clear & quiet. LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny. HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 83 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and turning more humid. Late day and overnight storms possible. HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Turning sunny. Breezy and much cooler. HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortably cool. HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

LABOR DAY: Partly sunny. Maybe a shower SOUTH? HIGH: 75

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.