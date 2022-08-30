Indiana refinery fire not expected to affect gas prices much

In this Sept. 21, 2017 photo, petroleum coke, the grainy black byproduct of refining Canadian...
In this Sept. 21, 2017 photo, petroleum coke, the grainy black byproduct of refining Canadian tar sands oil, is visible at the BP Whiting refinery in East Chicago, Ind. The U.S. is the world's largest producer and exporter of "petcoke," with the largest share being shipped to India in recent years(DroneBase via AP)
By CLAIRE SAVAGE
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - A major Midwestern oil refinery shut down by a fire should reopen in the next few days, its operators said, and industry experts said the brief shutdown is unlikely to have a major effect on gas prices in the region.

BP said Monday that it expects to resume refinery operations “in the coming days,” and that the company “has deployed all available resources and is working around the clock to bring the Whiting refinery back to normal operations as soon as safely possible.”

The Whiting Refinery is the sixth-largest refinery in the U.S. and provides about 20% to 25% of the gasoline, jet fuel and diesel used collectively in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin, according to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

Evers said his administration is waiving regulations and taking other steps to minimize disruptions in fuel supply and “ensure that fuel keeps flowing at the terminal and the pump.” These include waiving vehicle hours-of-service rules and temporarily raising the summer vapor pressure allowance to allow the use of winter-blend fuel and take advantage of existing fuel supplies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. WBAY contributed to this report.

Most Read

One woman is dead following a hit-and-run in Door County
Suspect in deadly Door County hit-and-run held on $500K cash bond
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
Jesse Kelley and Zara Sindler, both 14 years old. A statewide alert says Zara is considered...
FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old girl has been found and is safe
Investigators say Jason Lindemann was the owner and operator of a powerboat that crashed into a...
DA: Social media rumors prompted request for special prosecutor in boat crash
Police tape
Fond du Lac officers take shooting suspect into custody

Latest News

Winnebago County Correctional walkaway Michael Blake is believed to be traveling with Jamie Jo...
Inmate walks away from Winnebago Correctional Center
243 passengers were on the Amtrak train that derailed in Missouri in June
Appleton Boy Scouts receive Heroes Award for aiding after Amtrak crash
Nine year old Savannah Grahl is recovering after being crushed under a 1,000 pound bale of hay.
Girl trapped under hay bale to be released from hospital Tuesday, mother says
Four scouts were present to receive the Red Cross Heroes Award
Boy Scouts who aided after Amtrak crash receive Heroes Award