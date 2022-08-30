Gov. Evers directs $90 million to Wisconsin K-12 schools

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers(WEAU)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers is giving Wisconsin K-12 public schools $90 million more in federal COVID-19 relief money. He announced the move on Tuesday just before schools were to open for the fall.

Evers says the money would help schools keep and retain teachers and ensure that the student-to-teacher ratio doesn’t increase.

Districts across the state, including the two largest in Milwaukee and Madison, have reported high numbers of unfilled teaching slots heading into the year.

A spokeswoman for Republican Tim Michels, who is challenging the Democrat Evers, accused the former teacher, principal, school administrator and state education secretary of handing out the money “so he can pretend to care about education.”

