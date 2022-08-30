Girl trapped under hay bale to be released from hospital Tuesday, mother says

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 9-year-old girl who was trapped under a 1,000-pound hay bale on a farm last week is going home Tuesday, her mother, Tara Grahl, announced on Facebook Monday.

We reported last week that Savannah Grahl was trapped under the bale that fell off a stack on a family farm in Eden last Wednesday. Her mother and her sister-in-law got the girl breathing again before first responders arrived, and she was airlifted to Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee. She was moved out of ICU on Saturday.

Grahl says her daughter will have to wear a neck brace for a few months and will need physical and occupational therapy to regain strength and mobility in her right arm and hand. “She has the best attitude and has been the best little patient ever,” her mother exclaimed.

The family thanked everyone for their prayers. “God has continued to be faithful through this whole journey.”

