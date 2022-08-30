Dolphins have ‘wingmen’ to help court mates, study says

Dolphins have 'wingmen' to help them find mates, similar to humans, a new study said.
By CNN
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(CNN) – It appears the dating scene for dolphins looks a lot like that of humans.

In a new study, scientists found the marine mammals share the concept of “wingmen” with their human counterparts.

Researchers analyzed the social structure of bottlenose dolphins and found males of the species team up to help each other find mates.

The teams allow the male dolphins to spend more time with their female dolphin of choice, increasing the likelihood of a connection.

Like any good “bromance,” the bonds between male dolphins also create social ties that have long-term benefits for the male dolphins, researchers said

The study was published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

