COMFORTABLE AND MOSTLY SUNNY ON TUESDAY

The humidity will continue dropping tonight as lows settle into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Outside of some scattered cloud cover across northern Wisconsin, skies will be mainly clear tonight. We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Tuesday. It will be comfortable with low humidity and highs in the upper 70s. Winds could be a bit breezy out of the west-northwest with gust of 20-25 mph.

The wind will be weaker, but aside from that, conditions will be similar on Wednesday and Thursday. As a cold front approaches from the north on Friday, you can expect warmer temperatures and an uptick in humidity. Highs will be into the middle 80s. Late in the day, or at night, a round of storms is expected. After the round of Friday night storms, the Labor Day holiday weekend is looking dry and seasonable.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: WNW 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: W 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Not as humid. LOW: 61

TUESDAY: A few clouds NORTH, otherwise, sunny. A pleasant day. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm, but with low humidity. HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm once again. HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Humid. Chance for storms late or at night. HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Turning sunny. Warm and only slightly humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Seasonable with low humidity and a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. HIGH: 80

