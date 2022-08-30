COMFORTABLE AND MOSTLY SUNNY ON TUESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Sunny days on tap this week with seasonable temperatures and a temporary break from the humidity
By David Ernst
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The humidity will continue dropping tonight as lows settle into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Outside of some scattered cloud cover across northern Wisconsin, skies will be mainly clear tonight. We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Tuesday. It will be comfortable with low humidity and highs in the upper 70s. Winds could be a bit breezy out of the west-northwest with gust of 20-25 mph.

The wind will be weaker, but aside from that, conditions will be similar on Wednesday and Thursday. As a cold front approaches from the north on Friday, you can expect warmer temperatures and an uptick in humidity. Highs will be into the middle 80s. Late in the day, or at night, a round of storms is expected. After the round of Friday night storms, the Labor Day holiday weekend is looking dry and seasonable.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: WNW 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: W 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Not as humid. LOW: 61

TUESDAY: A few clouds NORTH, otherwise, sunny. A pleasant day. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm, but with low humidity. HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm once again. HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Humid. Chance for storms late or at night. HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Turning sunny. Warm and only slightly humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Seasonable with low humidity and a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. HIGH: 80

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman is dead following a hit-and-run in Door County
Suspect in deadly Door County hit-and-run held on $500K cash bond
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
Winnebago County Correctional walkaway Michael Blake is believed to be traveling with Jamie Jo...
Inmate walks away from Winnebago Correctional Center
Investigators say Jason Lindemann was the owner and operator of a powerboat that crashed into a...
DA: Social media rumors prompted request for special prosecutor in boat crash
Jesse Kelley and Zara Sindler, both 14 years old. A statewide alert says Zara is considered...
FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old girl has been found and is safe

Latest News

First Alert Weather
HUMIDITY DROPS
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More sun, less humidity
First Alert Weather forecast for Tuesday, August 30, 2022
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and sunny
August 29 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning less humid