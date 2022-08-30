Brewers welcome 100 millionth fan Tuesday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Brewers will welcome their 100 millionth fan in the team’s history when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field Tuesday night.

The attendance stood at 99,981,656 after the Brewers beat the Pirates 7-5 on Monday.

The team plans to celebrate with $6 tickets for 11 of their remaining home games. Tickets go on sale at 10 A.M. Wednesday at brewers.com/10million. You can get seats for the terrace level or loge level bleachers. Fans will receive a $6 concessions voucher for food and beverages, good for the date on the ticket.

According to Adam McCalvy on the Brewers website, the team’s tally of paid fans goes back to the franchise’s first season as the Seattle Pilots playing at Sick’s Stadium in 1969. The expansion team had a disappointing turnout of 677,944 fans in its inaugural -- and turns out, only -- season in Seattle.

The fan count continued when the team moved to Milwaukee in 1970 and played as the Brewers in County Stadium, which had twice the seating capacity of Sick’s Stadium and expanded to 53,000 seats in the 1980s, according to Wikipedia.

The Brewers moved into Miller Park, now American Family Field, and has attracted between 1.7 million and almost 3.1 million fans each year since it opened in 2001, with the exception of 2020 when no fans were allowed in the stands due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Brewers will host the San Francisco Giants, New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins in September and the Arizona Diamondbacks in October.

