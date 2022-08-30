Appleton hires new police chief

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police and Fire Commission have found the city’s next police chief. Assistant Chief of Police Polly Olson is getting the promotion and will be the first female police chief in the history of the city.

Olson has been on the Appleton police force since 2001, first as a patrol officer. She’s also served as a school resource officer, patrol captain, and captain of investigations and support services, and became assistant chief in May 2021.

She was named the Appleton Police Department’s Officer of the Year in 2012, NAMI Fox Valley’s Crisis Intervention Team Officer of the Year in 2010, and the Wisconsin Association of Women Police’s Woman Officer of the Year in 2008.

“She has a thorough understanding of Appleton’s community policing policy and will embrace the vision to continue this policy during her tenure as Chief of Police,” Police and Fire Commission Chair Pamela Rae De Leest wrote in a statement announcing the new chief.

Olson wrote, “I am excited to continue to build in our foundation of excellence in police service and am committed to strengthening community relationships through our continued neighborhood policing efforts. Thank you to the City of Appleton for allowing me the opportunity to serve in this new capacity.”

Olson takes over the police chief’s duties from current Chief Todd Thomas on January 4, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.