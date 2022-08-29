Wisconsin prisoner supervisor charged with having sex with inmate

Jail bars in a prison
Jail bars in a prison(piqsels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
STURTEVANT, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin prisoner supervisor who allegedly maintained a relationship with an inmate faces multiple counts of felony sexual assault.

Racine County prosecutors charged Jacqueline Heidt on Monday with 20 counts of second-degree sexual assault by correctional staff as well as felony counts of delivering illegal articles to an inmate and misconduct in office.

The Racine Journal Times reports that according to the criminal complaint, authorities on Aug. 18 found a cellphone in the inmate’s pants with nude photographs of Heidt on it as well as text messages between the inmate and Heidt.

The inmate told investigators they had consensual sex in Heidt’s office more than 20 times between April and Aug. 4. Heidt’s attorney didn’t return a message.

