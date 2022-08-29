Team USA women’s sled ice hockey squad pushes sport forward

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin played host to the first sanctioned Women’s sled ice hockey World Challenge this weekend. A step in towards the ultimate goal of taking the sport to the Paralympics.

That’s one goal for Team USA assistant captain Sarah Bettancourt, who discovered the game after testing the waters with a different sport.

“I was introduced to adaptive sports through skiing, mono-skiing. At that clinic there was a sled hockey clinic. I got on the ice, strapped on the helmet and the stick and I was flying. I was checking people, I was shooting, I was scoring, and I fell in love with the sport,” said Sarah Bettancourt.

Bettancourt soon joined a group of trailblazers that make up Team USA. That includes captain Erica McKee, who started playing 26 years ago and tried out for the men’s national team in 2008.

“I was brought into a room right before tryouts and they told me, they were like ‘I’m sorry, you’re a female you can to make this team. Just being here is probably the coolest thing ever because from where we started to where we are today, it’s night and day difference. So, helping to grow the women’s side is definitely my passion. I never want any of the females that are coming up, the young girls to ever feel what I had to feel. I want them to know, oh I can go to the Paralympics. I can be on a women’s team,” said Erica McKee.

Thirteen years after helping found the women’s national team, McKee and her squad arrive at their first sanctioned World Challenge.

“Absolutely, we want to put on a good show for everyone. We’re just as good as the guys out there. I mean it’s 2022 people. Where are the women?” said McKee.

The competition was fierce this weekend on the ice at the Cornerstone Community Center in Ashwaubenon, but the ultimate goal is to grow the game.

“We’re planting a seed and letting these girls know that we’re here and we’re representing. We’re here for you and you can work to get to this team, and get to the games,” said assistant captain Kelsey DeClaudio.

“We need more nations. We need more teams within that nation to have the depth and breath so we can compete at that elite level. So when we do make it to the Paralympics it is ten plus nations, representing all of the continents, really showcasing to the world that women para-ice hockey players are just competitive, just as hard hitting, and just as fierce as our male counterparts,” said Bettancourt.

Just like any team, the bond with this group helping with that effort on the ice. As well as providing a support system for a group that’s leading the charge forward.

“Our trust for each other on and off the ice is just incredible. Both on and off the ice my teammates, the staff, everybody so much hard work on and off the ice. Just so excited to be together and to finally represent with each other,” said DeClaudio.

‘We are there for each other whether on the office or off the ice. No matter if you live in San Diego or you live in Maine, we are there for each other. That comradery, that team bonding is so important. Not only for the game, for us to know each other and know where we are on the ice, also to help us with all the challenges we face on a daily basis. No matter if it’s school, or work, or a personal relationship, or a disability issue. We are there to have each other’s backs no matter what, and that is intangible,” said Bettancourt.

