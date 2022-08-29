Suspect arrested after armed robbery in Two Rivers

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Police arrested a man following an armed robbery on the east side of Two Rivers.

It happened Sunday night at a home in the city.

Police say a suspect pointed a handgun at a victim while demanding money.

The suspect ran off before police arrived at the scene.

A short time later, officers found the suspect at a home on the south side. He was taken to the Manitowoc County Jail.

Officers recovered the handgun believed to have been used in the crime, police say.

The suspect is facing charges of Robbery-Threat of Force, 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of a Firearm as a Convicted Felon, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule I/II Narcotic Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Felony Bail Jumping.

No names were released.

Police said there was no danger to the public because it was an isolated incident.

