President Biden to visit Wisconsin on Labor Day

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - President Joe Biden is set to visit Milwaukee on Labor Day.

The White House says the president will travel to Milwaukee and Pittsburgh to “celebrate Labor Day and the dignity of American workers.”

The White House did not release more information about the president’s visit, saying details will follow.

Milwaukee hosts an annual celebration of unions called Laborfest.

Biden has been hitting the campaign trail in support of Democrats in the midterm elections. Biden is hoping to help the party retain control in Congress.

In Wisconsin, a U.S. Senate seat is on the line. Democrat Mandela Barnes is challenging incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

