President Biden to visit Wisconsin on Labor Day

Members of Southeastern Oklahoma State University have shifted their interest toward the...
Members of Southeastern Oklahoma State University have shifted their interest toward the chances of seeing their student loans reduced after President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan was announced Wednesday.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - President Joe Biden is set to visit Milwaukee on Labor Day.

The White House says the president will travel to Milwaukee and Pittsburgh to “celebrate Labor Day and the dignity of American workers.”

The White House did not release more information about the president’s visit, saying details will follow.

Milwaukee hosts an annual celebration of unions called Laborfest.

Biden has been hitting the campaign trail in support of Democrats in the midterm elections. Biden is hoping to help the party retain control in Congress.

In Wisconsin, a U.S. Senate seat is on the line. Democrat Mandela Barnes is challenging incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman is dead following a hit-and-run in Door County
Woman killed in Door County hit-and-run crash
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
Jesse Kelley and Zara Sindler, both 14 years old. A statewide alert says Zara is considered...
FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old girl has been found and is safe
Police tape
Fond du Lac officers take shooting suspect into custody
An 8-year-old found a prehistoric shark tooth while on vacation in South Carolina.
‘Find of a lifetime’: 8-year-old discovers giant prehistoric shark tooth

Latest News

FILE - Mar-a-Lago is seen in this file photo. The document is likely to offer at least some new...
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed...
Vos withdraws subpoenas, ending Wisconsin election inquiry
Wisconsin poll workers assist a voter during the August primary
Wisconsin AG to AP: Election worker threats to be prosecuted
A bipartisan group of South Dakota state lawmakers are calling on Attorney General Mark Vargo...
Bipartisan group of South Dakota lawmakers call on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation