Packers help Red Cross tackle the blood supply shortage

The Packers hosted a blood drive at Johnsonville Tailgate Village with a goal of over 400 pints
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - America’s team helped the American Red Cross tackle the need for blood with the Green Bay Packers Give Back community blood drive.

The Packers hosted the blood drive at Johnsonville Tailgate Village outside Lambeau Field.

Organizers were hoping to have more than 400 pints of blood by the end of the drive at 7 P.M. Monday.

The Red Cross says the demand for blood is high during this time of year.

“The American Red Cross is in urgent need of blood right now. We’ve got school quickly approaching, hurricane season is right upon us. So it is important that we are stocking those shelves so that we are ready for anything that happens right here in Green Bay but as well as across the country,” donor recruitment account manager Jessica Brabent said.

The local Red Cross has partnered with the Packers since 2010.

All blood types are needed right now but especially O-negative and O-positive.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

August 29 Birthday Club
Lighted and decorated boats parade up and down the Fox River in downtown Green Bay for "Lights...
“Lights on the Fox” boat parade
