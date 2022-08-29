Packers help Red Cross tackle the blood supply shortage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - America’s team helped the American Red Cross tackle the need for blood with the Green Bay Packers Give Back community blood drive.

The Packers hosted the blood drive at Johnsonville Tailgate Village outside Lambeau Field.

Organizers were hoping to have more than 400 pints of blood by the end of the drive at 7 P.M. Monday.

The Red Cross says the demand for blood is high during this time of year.

“The American Red Cross is in urgent need of blood right now. We’ve got school quickly approaching, hurricane season is right upon us. So it is important that we are stocking those shelves so that we are ready for anything that happens right here in Green Bay but as well as across the country,” donor recruitment account manager Jessica Brabent said.

The local Red Cross has partnered with the Packers since 2010.

All blood types are needed right now but especially O-negative and O-positive.

