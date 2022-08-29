OLB Tipa Galeai handles uncertainty of NFL by journaling

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur have a busy few days as the 53-man roster deadline is Tuesday at 3 p.m.

The outside linebacker room has some good competition for roster spots behind Rashan Gary and Preston Smith. Third-year backer Tipa Galeai is in that conversation.

“I like what I did and I know my value so whatever they decide, we’ll go with it,” Galeai said.

He recorded two tackles in San Francisco this preseason before injuring his elbow. He returned for the Saints game but wasn’t as productive, then missed the matchup in Kansas City with that lingering injury.

“I just control what I can control. I do my everyday routine and stick with that.”

Part of that routine is journaling. Galeai said the Packers psychologist Dr. Chris Carr suggested it to him, especially with the uncertainly of the league.

“It helped me a lot. Keeping things in control in my head. Of course physically- this is a physical game - but also mentally, you need to be mentally prepared, mentally locked in,” Galeai said.

He has experienced the stress of roster cuts. He made the Packers practice squad the last two years and then got promoted to the 53 mid-season in 2021.

Any advice for other fringe players?

“Whatever happens, happens but it’s your reaction. How do you go on from there? You go back and look at your film. What did I do wrong? What made them make this decision? Break it down, what can you fix. You have your pros and cons, and I’m finishing up my pros and cons of camp right now in my journal, writing things down and seeing what I liked and didn’t like. That’s how I improve from there.”

