A MORNING STORM CHANCE... LESS HUMID LATE

Our Monday is starting off with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. That’s because a cool front is pushing into eastern Wisconsin. It’s possible to see a passing storm with a quick downpour, lightning and some small hail, but severe weather is not expected. Once the cool front passes through, our skies will turn partly cloudy.

It’s also a mega-muggy Monday morning. The humidity is very high now, but our dew points will fall this afternoon. A west wind behind our departing cool front will gradually bring in drier air. It won’t be as sticky by the end of the afternoon, but it is going to be warm with highs reaching the middle 80s.

Most of the week ahead looks nice, with sunshine and highs in the upper half of the 70s to near 80 degrees. The humidity won’t creep back up again until Friday with a chance of thunderstorms. Many parents and students will be happy to have quiet, sunny weather for their first day of school. At first glance, the weather also looks nice into the Labor Day weekend. Let’s hope that good forecast holds, since we’ve certainly paid our dues with four rainy weekends in a row!

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: SW 10-25 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

TUESDAY: W/NW 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: A few morning thunderstorms, then partly cloudy. A muggy morning, but the humidity drops late. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Not as humid. LOW: 61

TUESDAY: A few clouds NORTH, otherwise, sunny. A pleasant day. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 80 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Tons of sun. Warm again. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning breezy and humid. Thunderstorms possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Turning sunny. Warm and only slightly humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine. A nice day! HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 78

