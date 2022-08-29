INTERVIEW: Oshkosh Defense gets patents for electric JLTV

Oshkosh Corporation president/CEO John Pfeifer discusses the patents, which can apply to more than military vehicles.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Corporation continues to set the pace in electric vehicle manufacturing.

Last week, Oshkosh Defense was awarded 5 more patents for components in the e-Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, an electric version of the JLTV that helped the company’s fortunes soar over a decade ago.

Oshkosh now has over 115 patents and applications pending for the EJLTV, the JLTV and related technologies -- which apply to more than just military vehicles.

Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth talks with John Pfeifer, president/CEO of Oshkosh Corporation, the parent company of Oshkosh Defense. He talks about the importance of these patents in the industry, how electric power fits into the future of fleet manufacturing, and how pivotal these patents might be to win a $7 billion-plus contract in 2023 to continue producing these types of vehicles for the U.S. military.

