Inmate walks away from Winnebago Correctional Center

Michael Blake walked away from a minimum security state prison in Oshkosh on Monday, August 29,...
Michael Blake walked away from a minimum security state prison in Oshkosh on Monday, August 29, 2022.(Oshkosh Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for an inmate who walked away from the Winnebago Correctional Center on Monday.

Michael Blake, 43, left the minimum-security state prison in Oshkosh sometime between 12:15 P.M. and 2:15 P.M.

Blake is a white man, 5′7″, 170 pounds. He’s bald and has hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a beige T-shirt and green pants. He previously lived in the Appleton area and Menasha.

Online court records show he pleaded no contest two weeks ago to a charge of possession of amphetamines with intent to deliver in Outagamie County. He was convicted of strangulation/suffocation in a domestic abuse case in Outagamie County in 2014 and fleeing/eluding police in Winnebago County in 2018.

Anyone who thinks they’ve seen Blake or has information on his whereabouts should call the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700 or their local law enforcement agency.

If you want to remain anonymous, call Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 or go to www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org. You can also use the P3 app for iOS or Android devices.

