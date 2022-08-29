HUMIDITY DROPS THIS AFTERNOON

Dew point values will continue to drop during the afternoon in the wake of a cold front that has been moving through the region. Conditions will become more comfortable by this evening! Afternoon highs will be in the 80s with gusty winds around 25 mph.

High pressure will be moving into our area through the middle of the week. Look for lots of sunshine Tuesday through Thursday along with some passing clouds from time to time. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80°. Overnight lows drop into the 50s.

A cold front late Friday into Friday night may spark a few showers and storms. That’s really the only hiccup for the extended forecast. Our early outlook for Labor Day weekend shows lots of sun and highs ranging from the mid 70s to around 80°. Fingers crossed this remains on track!

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: SW 10-25 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

TUESDAY: W/NW 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm. Humidity levels gradually drop this afternoon. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Not as humid. LOW: 61

TUESDAY: A few clouds NORTH, otherwise, sunny. A pleasant day. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 80 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Tons of sun. Warm again. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning breezy and humid. Thunderstorms possible during the evening and night. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Turning sunny. Warm and only slightly humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine. A nice day! HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 80

