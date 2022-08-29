Gableman’s lawsuit against Green Bay’s mayor dismissed

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Waukesha County judge dismissed a lawsuit against Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich brought by former state election investigator Michael Gableman.

As we’ve reported, Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos fired Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice he hired to investigate the 2020 presidential election. Last week, Vos also withdrew subpoenas that Gableman submitted to mayors and other officials across the state as part of his investigation.

Gableman filed lawsuits in Waukesha County court against Genrich, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Wisconsin Elections Commission member Ann Jacobs, other officials around the state, and the cities of Milwaukee and Racine. Gableman said he wanted the mayors to be jailed.

Monday, Judge Ralph M. Ramirez signed an order dismissing the lawsuit against Genrich and all the other respondents.

The 14-month endeavor yielded no evidence of election fraud. Rhodes-Conway said the investigation did nothing but harm public confidence in elections and waste taxpayer funds.

