DA: Social media rumors prompted request for special prosecutor in boat crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Social media rumors prompted the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office to request a special prosecutor in the case of an Oshkosh business owner involved in a boat crash, according to a memo obtained by Action 2 News.

Jason Lindemann was arrested in the case but no charges have been filed. He made a court appearance on July 13 where a commissioner set bond at $10,000.

On July 9, Lindemann was operating a 45-foot powerboat on the Fox River when he hit a paddlewheel cruise boat with 43 people on board. Eleven people were hurt. Prosecutors say Lindemann fled the scene and turned himself in two days later.

Last week, the Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed that it was taking over the case and any potential prosecution.

Winnebago County District Attorney Eric Sparr explained his decision in an Aug. 10 memo to court commissioner Eric Heywood.

Sparr said he had planned to have his office handle the case, but rumors repeated on social media “helped create the appearance of conflict, even in the absence of an actual conflict.”

Sparr says rumors concerned “particular community members being on Mr. Lindemann’s boat.” Sparr says his office has no conflict regarding any of the passengers on the boat.

Sparr says two people in his office are “socially familiar with” Lindemann and would have been “firewalled off from this case.”

As law enforcement continued to investigate, it was discovered that some people in the office know some of the victims in the case.

“However, that alone would not have been something that would have required us to be off of the case,” Sparr writes.

“To have a properly functioning criminal justice system, we must first avoid real conflicts. Public trust in the process, and in outcomes of criminal cases, is also tremendously important, which means we also must avoid the appearance of conflict,” Sparr writes. “Given all the factors outlined in the memo, I have concluded that it is not possible for my office to prosecute this case without creating the appearance of conflict, and we are pursuing the appointment of a special prosecutor.”

Action 2 News reached out to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Monday for an update on the investigation. The agency had nothing new to provide at this time.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has recommended charges of recklessly endangering safety and failure to render aid after a boating accident.

Prosecutors said Lindemann was seen on camera drinking at Dockside Tavern, which he owns, prior to the crash, but Lindemann’s attorney suggested it can’t be proven whether it was actually alcohol in the glass.

