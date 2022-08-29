BACK 2 SCHOOL: Tips for sending the kids off to college

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Students are heading to college for the first time and it’s a big transition.

Dr. Corey King is the UW-Green Bay Vice Chancellor for Inclusivity and Student Affairs. He recommends parents take a step back as their children start the higher education journey.

“They’re learning, they’re growing. They’re going to make mistakes, you just have to allow them to make those, allow your son or daughter to fall, but don’t allow them to crash,” says King.

King says parents should be engaged in the enrollment process and attend orientation. Learn about the institution. Understand safety measures and who to contact in case of emergency.

King says most universities have an app with an alert system.

Make sure your student is set with housing and a meal plan.

It’s OK if your child feels homesick.

“You will feel that the first week or two, and possibly week three. No one cooks like mom or dad or your guardian. No one takes care of you like they do so you will have this homesickness. We always encourage students to stick it out. If you stick it out for the first 4-to-6 weeks of college, 9 times out of 10 you will be successful to remain there,” says King.

If you feel something is wrong, contact the school.

“If you’re talking to your son or daughter, you know their voice better than anyone else and if you hear anything that seems alarming to you, reach out to officials, let us help you navigate for the betterment of your student,” says King.

Stay connected by phone and text. Attend parent-family weekends on campus.

King discourages surprise visits and asking too many questions. Don’t encourage them to come home. Try not to solve all their problems.

“As much as you can as a parent as a guardian or family member, tell them how much you love them. Congratulate them on their success and just be that cheerleader for them,” says King.

Stay close, but give space.

“It’s OK to not completely let go. You never want parents to completely let go because it takes a community to graduate a student,” says King.

