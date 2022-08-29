5 others tied to Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot face key hearing

Scales of Justice.
Scales of justice in a courtroom
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - A judge has begun hearing evidence to determine if five men will face trial for their alleged roles in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The proceedings in state court came six days after two leaders were convicted in federal court.

Michael Null, William Null, Eric Molitor and Shawn Fix are all from Michigan. They’re charged with providing material support for terrorist acts as well as a gun crime. Brian Higgins of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, faces the same material support charge.

Judge Michael Stepka must decide if there is probable cause to send the men to trial in Antrim County, a low bar at this stage of the case. The county is the location of Whitmer’s Elk Rapids vacation home.

