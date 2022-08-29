3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Alexa, what else is inside the Artemis 1 moon capsule?

Brad looks at more of the technology aboard the rocket that's taking NASA back to the moon
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Aug. 29, 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As you’ve probably heard by now, the historic launch of Artemis 1 will have to wait. The mission marks the first phase of NASA’s return to the moon.

Brad Spakowitz told us about some of the technology on the Artemis 1 payload in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES last week. Here, he talks more about the “technology demonstration” project inside the Orion crew capsule, which will someday take astronauts to the moon.

One of its key features: A custom-built version of Alexa, the smart assistant you might already use in your home as a kitchen timer or to find out the age of Queen Elizabeth. Brad tells you why Alexa might become a permanent member of the crew.

And of course, he’ll let us know about the next possible launch dates.

