RAIN & STORMS AT TIMES THROUGH TOMORROW

After some showers moved through yesterday, more rain and even storms are expected today. The rain and storms will be scattered in nature. It will not be raining everywhere all day, but rainfall could be locally heavy with the heaviest of the rain through the afternoon and evening due to very high humidity today. South winds will keep our temperatures warm regardless of the cloud cover. Highs will generally stay in the range of middle to upper 70s.

A cold front is going to push through our area during the first half of the day tomorrow. The timing of the front makes any chance of severe weather in northeast Wisconsin unlikely. Showers and storms will fire back up by tomorrow morning after a brief lull tonight, and those storms could pack some strong wind gusts. Humidity stays high until the front passes and temperatures will stay very warm in the low to middle 80s.

High pressure makes its return through the middle of the week. Tuesday through Friday should feature partly to mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and relatively calm conditions. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be a bit breezy, but winds should lighten up into the later half of the week.

With high pressure in control, it is possible that most of Labor Day weekend could be sunny and warm.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY SUNDAY & MONDAY

SUNDAY: S 10-25 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′

MONDAY: SW/W 10-25 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Humid and breezy. Scattered rain & storms. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Brief clearing. Late storms. LOW: 69

MONDAY: Early storms, then a mix of sun and clouds. Very warm and still humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny & breezy. Less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly. Seasonable. HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. HIGH: 84

