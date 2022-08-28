One woman is dead following a hit-and-run in Door County

SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WBAY) - The Door County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle hitting a person around 5:31pm on Saturday on Gordon Road (CTH BB) near Old Highway Road in the town of Sevastopol in Door County.

Responding units found a 71-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman had been struck by a 2013 Ford Escape SUV traveling west on CTH BB.

Deputes found the vehicle entangled in a fence where it crashed after hitting the woman.

The driver fled the scene on foot but authorities were able to take the 43-year-old from Sturgeon Bay into custody after a brief pursuit.

Live-saving measures were performed on the woman, she was taken to the Door County Medical Center by ambulance where she was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time and the crash remains under investigation.

