Memorial ceremony honors three Oshkosh servicemen killed in the line of duty.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of community members gathered to honor and remember three Oshkosh servicemen, who were killed in the line of duty.

A monument at the South Park Veterans Memorial Complex in Oshkosh was unveiled Saturday, and dedicated to two soldiers and one marine, all there in their twenties when they lost their lives defending our country during the Gulf War and the War on Terrorism.

Underneath the words ‘your sacrifice will not be forgotten” reads the names of Captain Benjamin Jansky, Sergeant Andrew Wallace, and Pfc. Brent Vroman.

“Remember their hearts and the sacrifice that they were willing to give for you to be here today, safe and sound. It’s our job to lift up the names of these men today and honor them, remember them, proudly remember them, honor them for their dedication and pay humble tribute,” Major Jonathan Bratz, U.S. Army Reserve (Ret.) said.

All three men lived in the Oshkosh area at some point, two of them even graduated from the University of Oshkosh.

“These three needed to be honored. It took a long time to get this going, to get them honored,” said Duane Canon, President of the Vietnam Veterans of America-Chapter 437.

The ceremony was organized by the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 437 in Oshkosh, who invited the families of three men, the public, and the Mayor of Oshkosh to attend the dedication.

“We owe these families and loved ones a debt that can never be repaid,” said Lori Palmeri, Mayor of Oshkosh.

“I believe that these men, their sacrifice was very significant, but the sacrifice of the families here today seem to live on forever,” Major Bratz said.

