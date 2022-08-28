Manitowoc police ask for public’s help finding dogs involved in biting incident

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc Police Department is asking the public to help identify two dogs involved in a biting incident on Saturday.

Authorities say it happened on the 1500 block of South 21st Street around 5:30 p.m.

Lt. Jason Delsman says a person was bit by a dog. The dogs are described as ‘2 large dark colored dogs’ that were wearing dark colored vests and running around without an owner.

The dogs were last seen running to the south lot of Washington Middle School.

If you have any information about the dogs, please contact Officer Baughman or the shift commander at 920-686-6500.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.