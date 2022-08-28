Former pastor sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison after cremated remains found inside his church

Shawnte Hardin was sentenced to 12 years in prison. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Michelle Nicks and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) – The former lead pastor of a church in Ohio was found guilty of operating a funeral home without a license.

He is now headed to prison for almost 12 years, according to WOIO.

Shawnte Hardin was convicted in early August on 31 criminal charges that include operating an unlicensed funeral home, abuse of a corpse, passing bad checks, theft and tampering with records.

Authorities say Hardin is linked to the cremated remains of nearly 90 people found inside of his now former church in Akron.

Hardin’s attorney said the cremated bodies were being stored at the church after a friend of Hardin’s, who was a funeral home director, lost his license. The funeral director said he was storing the cremains as he tried to locate relatives of the deceased, but the funeral director has since passed away.

Before Hardin was sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison by a judge in court, WOIO reports that the people he hurt yelled in outrage. One woman reportedly in tears yelled, “You lied to me, you lied to me!”

Another woman in tears asked Hardin, “Is this how you treat family?”

The prosecutor said substantial incarceration was needed for a man who violated the public’s trust and impersonated a funeral director in at least four counties.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Kelley and Zara Sindler, both 14 years old. A statewide alert says Zara is considered...
FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old girl has been found and is safe
Investigators say Jason Lindemann was the owner and operator of a powerboat that crashed into a...
Wisconsin Justice Dept. takes over case of Fox River boat crash
Police Lights MGN
One woman is dead following a hit-and-run in Door County
An 8-year-old found a prehistoric shark tooth while on vacation in South Carolina.
‘Find of a lifetime’: 8-year-old discovers giant prehistoric shark tooth
Police in Kansas City said a truck failed to clear the Independence Avenue Bridge on Friday.
Semitrailer fails to clear bridge; city planning more signage for truckers, officials say