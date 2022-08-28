Fond du Lac officers take shooting suspect into custody

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two police officers chased down a shooting suspect on foot after seeing a person in the Family Dollar parking lot on 528 W. Johnson Street shooting at two vehicles around 8:10 P.M. Saturday.

Fond du Lac police ran towards the suspect, who fled the scene on foot and ditched the handgun while running, it was later recovered by investigators.

Officers took the suspect into custody at gun point near a dead end at N. Bell Street.

No officers were injured during the incident, the suspect was taken to St. Agnes Hospital for injuries related to the pursuit; authorities say the suspect is a 21-year-old from Fond du Lac.

One of the vehicles involved remain on scene, while the other fled the area during the pursuit.

Officials were notified around of a 32-year-old Fond du Lac woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound was also taken to St. Agnes hospital and was allegedly connected to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details are known at this time.

