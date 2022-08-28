FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old girl has been found and is safe

MUKWONAGO, Wis. (WBAY) -- A missing 14-year-old girl from Waukesha County has been found.

Authorities canceled the alert Saturday night after Zara Sindler was found in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

She has been turned over to her parents.

***previous story***

MUKWONAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - A 14-year-old girl from Waukesha County is missing and considered endangered.

Police from the village of Mukwonago issued a statewide alert to look for Zara Sindler. She hasn’t been seen since Monday, August 22, and hasn’t been in contact with family or friends, which police say is rare for her.

She might be traveling with Jesse Kelley, also 14, but police don’t know how or where they’re traveling, since they don’t have access to a vehicle, or who they might be with.

Zara is a white girl, 5′2″, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, and black athletic shoes. A description for Jesse was not available.

Anyone who has information that could help bring them home is asked to call Mukwonago police at (262) 363-6435 or their local law enforcement agency and mention this statewide alert.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.