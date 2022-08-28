CHANCE OF RAIN & STORMS INTO MONDAY

Areas of rain & storms with locally heavy downpours will continue during the evening hours. We’ll get into a lull late this evening and for the first part of the night but a few additional showers or storms may move in from the west by sunrise. Lows tonight will be in the 60s to around 70° with plenty of humidity.

Most of Monday will be dry... but there may be some early day activity in addition to a few stray afternoon showers or storms. A cold front will push through by early afternoon and it will remain very humid until it clears the area. Highs should still be well into the low to mid 80s. Winds may gust up to around 25 mph at times from the west and southwest.

Much drier air will blow back into the area Monday night and the middle of the work week is shaping up to be excellent. Look for lots of sun Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the 50s.

A new wrinkle to the forecast is a possible cold front for Friday afternoon & evening. It could spark a few showers and storms around the region if it has enough moisture to work with.

For the Labor Day weekend... things are looking like they’ll be seasonably warm and mainly dry with highs around 80° plus or minus. The exact details remain fuzzy this far out so stay tuned for updates.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH MONDAY

MONDAY: SW-W 10-25 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′

TUESDAY: WNW 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 1-4′

TONIGHT: Evening rain & storms then variably cloudy. Some late night rain & storms also possible. LOW: 68

MONDAY: Early storms, then a mix of sun and clouds. Very warm and still humid. Stray PM showers NORTH. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny & breezy. Less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 78 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few afternoon & evening showers or storms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 80

