UNSETTLED WEATHER INTO MONDAY

Mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight. Any rain around during the early evening will fade away but additional showers or storms may sneak into our western areas later tonight. Look for lows in the 60s.

We’ll have a fair amount of cloud cover Sunday along with additional passing showers or storms. No widespread strong or severe weather is expected. The atmosphere will remain quite juicy with dew points well into the 60s to around 70°, putting a muggy spin on expected high temperatures ranging from the mid 70s to the low 80s. Southerly winds will increase and cause waves will build on Green Bay and Lake Michigan.

A cold front is going to push through our area sometime Monday, most likely during the first half of the day. The timing of the front makes any chance of severe weather in northeast Wisconsin unlikely. Until the front passes there is a chance of additional showers or storms. Humidity stays high until the front passes but it still looks like high temperatures may push into the mid 80s.

Conditions from Tuesday through Friday are shaping up to be pretty spectacular overall with lots of sun, very low humidity, seasonably warm days, and comfortable night. It’ll be a little breezy Tuesday but the wind will calm down by midweek as high pressure moves in.

It’s still early but preliminary data suggest that most of Labor Day weekend could be sunny and warm. Fingers crossed!

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY SUNDAY & MONDAY

SUNDAY: S 10-25 KTS... WAVES: 2-6′

MONDAY: S-W 10-25 KTS... WAVES: 2-6′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Spotty rain or thunder late in the WEST. Mild & muggy. LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Humid and breezy. Scattered rain & storms possible. HIGH: 80 LOW: 69

MONDAY: Early rain or thunder, then a mix of sun and clouds. Very warm and still humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & breezy. Much lower humidity. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sun. Seasonably warm with very dry air. HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A little warmer. HIGH: 83 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. HIGH: 85

