TURNING HUMID THIS WEEKEND... SCATTERED SHOWERS

We’re in store for a quiet night with lows in the upper half of the 50s. Saturday will feature some early sunshine, then clouds will increase. An isolated shower or storm... mainly northwest of Green Bay and west of the Fox Cities. Highs will get up to around 80 degrees. The humidity should stay low through the early afternoon, but will gradually rise late.

It will turn muggy by Sunday, and morning lows will stay in the middle 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms overspreading eastern Wisconsin by midday. While Sunday’s risk of severe weather is LOW, isolated storms produce locally heavy rainfall. Additional rain is possible overnight and into Monday morning. Highs Sunday should be in the low 80s once again.

Monday afternoon will be dry with some sunshine... it will be warmer and muggy. But, the humidity will drop during the day Tuesday as a breezy north wind picks up. Highs Tuesday afternoon will be close to 80° with lows in the upper 50s that night.

Plus, here’s a FIRST ALERT for many families... Thursday’s weather looks good for the first day of class in most public school districts. Skies should be mostly sunny with temperatures rising out of the 50s and into the 70s during the afternoon.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: S 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: S 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild and calm. LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Early sun, then increasing clouds. Isolated showers west. Turning humid late. HIGH: 81 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. More humid. Scattered thunderstorms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 69

MONDAY: Early thunder, then a mix of sun and clouds. Very warm and still humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy with falling humidity. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant, but breezy at times. HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable weather continues. HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Pleasant and mostly sunny once again. HIGH: 77

