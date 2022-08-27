TURNING HUMID THIS WEEKEND... SCATTERED SHOWERS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Keep the umbrella handy. Rain chances could fizzle out Saturday afternoon but more widespread chances Sunday with increasing humidity
By David Ernst
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
We’re in store for a quiet night with lows in the upper half of the 50s. Saturday will feature some early sunshine, then clouds will increase. An isolated shower or storm... mainly northwest of Green Bay and west of the Fox Cities. Highs will get up to around 80 degrees. The humidity should stay low through the early afternoon, but will gradually rise late.

It will turn muggy by Sunday, and morning lows will stay in the middle 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms overspreading eastern Wisconsin by midday. While Sunday’s risk of severe weather is LOW, isolated storms produce locally heavy rainfall. Additional rain is possible overnight and into Monday morning. Highs Sunday should be in the low 80s once again.

Monday afternoon will be dry with some sunshine... it will be warmer and muggy. But, the humidity will drop during the day Tuesday as a breezy north wind picks up. Highs Tuesday afternoon will be close to 80° with lows in the upper 50s that night.

Plus, here’s a FIRST ALERT for many families... Thursday’s weather looks good for the first day of class in most public school districts. Skies should be mostly sunny with temperatures rising out of the 50s and into the 70s during the afternoon.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: S 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: S 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild and calm. LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Early sun, then increasing clouds. Isolated showers west. Turning humid late. HIGH: 81 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. More humid. Scattered thunderstorms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 69

MONDAY: Early thunder, then a mix of sun and clouds. Very warm and still humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy with falling humidity. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant, but breezy at times. HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable weather continues. HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Pleasant and mostly sunny once again. HIGH: 77

