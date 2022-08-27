RAIN CHANCES INCREASE THROUGHOUT THE WEEKEND

We will get to enjoy some early morning sunshine today before the clouds increase. A decaying storm system to our west will cause clouds to thicken by this afternoon, and even a few t’showers cannot be ruled out through the middle and late parts of the afternoon. Regardless of cloud cover, highs will make it into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Overnight, a few spotty showers and storms are possible mainly to the northwest of the Fox Valley.

It will turn muggy and breezy by tomorrow due to winds out of the south. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms overspreading eastern Wisconsin through midday. While Sunday’s risk of severe weather is LOW, isolated storms produce locally heavy rainfall. Additional rain is possible overnight and into Monday morning. Highs tomorrow should be in the low 80s for many.

Monday afternoon will be dry with some sunshine... it will be warmer and muggy. But, the humidity will drop during the day Tuesday as a breezy north wind picks up. Highs Tuesday afternoon will be close to 80° with lows in the upper 50s that night.

Plus, here’s a FIRST ALERT for many families... Thursday’s weather looks good for the first day of class in most public school districts. Skies should be mostly sunny with temperatures rising out of the 50s and into the 70s during the afternoon.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: S 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′ (**SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBL**)

TODAY: Early sun, then increasing clouds. Isolated PM showers. Turning humid late. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Spotty rain late. Mild & muggy. LOW: 66

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Humid and breezy. Scattered thunderstorms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 70

MONDAY: Early thunder, then a mix of sun and clouds. Very warm and still humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy with falling humidity. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Early sun, late clouds. Pleasant, but breezy at times. HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable weather continues. HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Pleasant and mostly sunny once again. HIGH: 78

