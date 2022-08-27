Happ’s homers help Cubs defeat Brewers 4-3 in 10 innings

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ian Happ hit two two-run homers for Chicago’s only hits, and the Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in 10 innings on Friday night.

Happ hit a drive off Matt Bush in the seventh and a tiebreaking shot against All-Star Devin Williams (4-3) in the 10th. Both homers sailed over the right-field wall.

Milwaukee’s Rowdy Tellez tied the game with a leadoff homer in the ninth off Brandon Hughes, but the Brewers squandered opportunities to close it out in the ninth and 10th.

Milwaukee had runners on first and second in the ninth after Keston Hiura reached on an error by shortstop Nico Hoerner and Luis Urías walked, but the Brewers couldn’t get the winning run across. Mark Leiter Jr. got Victor Caratini to fly to left, and Sean Newcomb (2-0) retired Kolten Wong and Christian Yelich.

The Brewers got a one-out RBI single from Hunter Renfroe in the 10th that cut Chicago’s lead to 4-3 and put runners on first and second. The runners advanced on a wild pitch, and a Tellez walk loaded the bases.

Pinch-hitter Jace Peterson then sent a grounder to second baseman Nick Madrigal, who tagged Tellez out and threw to first to complete the game-ending double play.

The Brewers went 2 for 15 with runners in scoring position.

