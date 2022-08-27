14-year-old girl missing, considered endangered

Jesse Kelley and Zara Sindler, both 14 years old. A statewide alert says Zara is considered missing and endangered.
Jesse Kelley and Zara Sindler, both 14 years old. A statewide alert says Zara is considered missing and endangered.(Village of Mukwonago Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MUKWONAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - A 14-year-old girl from Waukesha County is missing and considered endangered.

Police from the village of Mukwonago issued a statewide alert to look for Zara Sindler. She hasn’t been seen since Monday, August 22, and hasn’t been in contact with family or friends, which police say is rare for her.

She might be traveling with Jesse Kelley, also 14, but police don’t know how or where they’re traveling, since they don’t have access to a vehicle, or who they might be with.

Zara is a white girl, 5′2″, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, and black athletic shoes. A description for Jesse was not available.

Anyone who has information that could help bring them home is asked to call Mukwonago police at (262) 363-6435 or their local law enforcement agency and mention this statewide alert.

