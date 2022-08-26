Woman accused of trying to run over boyfriend after argument about cheating, police say

Morris was booked on one count of second-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault and one...
Morris was booked on one count of second-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault and one count of endangerment.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – A woman in Arizona is accused of trying to run over her boyfriend with a truck, police say.

According to authorities, Jolina Morris, 38, confronted her boyfriend, who was not identified, about cheating with another woman.

Investigators say he went to a nearby bar after the argument and began drinking. Morris and another friend reportedly drove to the bar and also started drinking, AZ Family reported.

Morris told her boyfriend she threw away his truck keys when he asked to leave, but he saw she had them and tried to take the keys, police said.

Court documents stated they got into a short fight before the boyfriend took the keys and got in the truck. Morris and her friend struggled with the boyfriend some more and eventually got him out of the truck and he walked home.

According to the documents, Morris pulled into the driveway when her boyfriend approached the front door. She’s accused of hitting her boyfriend with the truck and pinning him against the house.

Investigators said she backed the truck up and yelled, “I will kill you!” while hitting her boyfriend again.

Police were able to identify Morris from a neighbor’s Ring camera that captured the whole incident.

The boyfriend was taken to the hospital with a shattered leg, cuts and other injuries.

Morris was booked on one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault and one count of endangerment.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine year old Savannah Grahl is recovering after being crushed under a 1,000 pound bale of hay.
9-year-old girl recovering following accident on Fond du Lac County farm
Officer Bryce Rudebeck and Officer Tony Shuman
State releases names in Appleton officer-involved fatal shooting
Fond du Lac County girl airlifted to hospital after hay bale accident
Rebecca Kilps
Former Two Rivers teacher pleads not guilty to sex assault charges
Shawano Schools Superintendent Randi Anderson speaks to community members on Tuesday, April 19,...
Shawano superintendent resigning from district

Latest News

Colleges, universities, and schools are on alert for monkeypox. The risk of contracting...
Monkeypox has schools on alert
Dead fish on the banks of the Fox River in downtown Green Bay
Local fish die-off caused by common bacterial disease, DNR says
The new course is called the Taylor Swift Songbook.
University of Texas offers class based on Taylor Swift songs
Consumer prices rose 6.3% in July from a year earlier.
Inflation eases as consumer prices rise 6.3% in July
Curtis Jackson, 13, had just graduated middle school as valedictorian. He was supposed to start...
Teen shot 7 times and kicked by friend is fighting for his life, family says