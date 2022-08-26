Wisconsin Justice Dept. takes over case of Fox River boat crash

Investigators say Jason Lindemann was the owner and operator of a powerboat that crashed into a...
Investigators say Jason Lindemann was the owner and operator of a powerboat that crashed into a paddlewheel boat cruise on the Fox River on July 9, 2022(Winnebago County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed with Action 2 News it is taking over the case of a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River and “any potential prosecution.”

The DOJ did not provide a reason that it was taking over the review.

As Action 2 News reported in July, 52-year-old Jason Lindemann, an Oshkosh business owner, was arrested as the owner and operator of a powerboat that struck a paddlewheel boat cruise on the water. Eleven people were injured. Lindemann turned himself in two days later.

He made one court appearance where a court commissioner set bond at $10,000 cash -- rejecting the prosecutor’s recommendation of a signature bond. Formal charges were not filed in the month-and-a-half since.

The sheriff’s office was seeking 12 counts of recklessly endangering safety and 11 counts of failure to render aid after a boating accident. Recklessly endangering safety is a felony, with each count carrying up to 10 years in prison. Failing to render aid is a misdemeanor.

The court commissioner said he was concerned Jason Lindemann didn't come forward for days -- and rejected the prosecution's recommendation of a signature bond

