SUNNY AND COMFORTABLE FOR FRIDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Brighter skies and more comfortable conditions to start the weekend
By David Ernst
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Dry air is spreading into northeast Wisconsin as skies clear tonight. Some patchy fog could develop, but it will be quiet otherwise. That fog could be locally dense. Lows will settle into the lower 50s across the Northwoods with mid/upper 50s elsewhere. Look for plenty of sunshine Friday once any fog lifts.

Highs will be seasonable in the upper half of the 70s. It’s going to be a great night for Operation Football! Evening skies will be clear as temperatures fall into the 60s. Saturday will not be a carbon copy repeat, but should still go down as a nice day. We’ll start out mostly sunny, but clouds should increase late. It will be warmer and slightly humid with highs back into the low 80s.

The humidity continues to rise for Sunday and it will turn muggy as we begin a new work week. Sunday should start dry, but some late-day storms are possible. Highs will get into the mid 80s Sunday and Monday. Our unsettled pattern continues until a mid-week cold front swings through the state. By the end of next week, the humidity should drop once again and highs will be back in the middle 70s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: N/E 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 1-2′

SATURDAY: S 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Clearing skies... turning less humid. Patchy fog late. LOW: 56

FRIDAY: AM fog, then mostly sunny. Quite comfortable with low humidity. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Early sunshine then clouds increase. A little warmer and slightly humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. More humid. Showers and storms develop. HIGH: 85 LOW: 68

MONDAY: Partly cloudy & humid. Spotty showers and storms. HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and still humid. Scattered rain possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant and less humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 76

