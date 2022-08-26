Marsy’s Law exercise to map out process for victims

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin is teaming up with the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Justice for an exercise on how the law impacts the criminal justice system.

On Friday, the agencies will meet for a “mapping exercise.” They will map the path of a victim in the criminal justice process. The idea is to find out what has been working and what needs improvement.

“The mapping of a crime victims’ journey throughout the criminal justice process offers a unique opportunity to learn and better understand every angle of the court process for all parties,” said Winnebago County District Attorney Eric Sparr, “The rights upheld by Marsy’s Law are crucial to giving victims a voice and getting them involved in the court process, which ultimately leads to justice being served for all.”

Marsy’s Law is a crime victims’ rights amendment to the state constitution. It was ratified during the April 7, 2020 election.

The law is named Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas of California. She was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. Marsy’s mother and brother were confronted in a grocery store by Marsy’s accused killer. They had been unaware that he had been released on bail. The family made it their mission to ensure victims had rights and constitutional protections.

