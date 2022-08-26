“Lights on the Fox” boat parade Friday night

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 30 lighted and decorated boats will float through downtown Green Bay Friday night.

The Green Bay Yacht Club is hosting “Lights on the Fox.”

Starting at about 8:30, the boat parade will make two loops along the Fox River, starting at the Main Street Bridge and looping around the Mason Street Bridge.

People are invited to come down and watch the display from the bridges, CityDeck and Fox River Trail, and along the west bank of the Fox River. The yacht club hopes to make this an annual event.

