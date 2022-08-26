“Lights on the Fox” boat parade Friday night

Fox River in downtown Green Bay looking west
Fox River in downtown Green Bay looking west
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 30 lighted and decorated boats will float through downtown Green Bay Friday night.

The Green Bay Yacht Club is hosting “Lights on the Fox.”

Starting at about 8:30, the boat parade will make two loops along the Fox River, starting at the Main Street Bridge and looping around the Mason Street Bridge.

People are invited to come down and watch the display from the bridges, CityDeck and Fox River Trail, and along the west bank of the Fox River. The yacht club hopes to make this an annual event.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine year old Savannah Grahl is recovering after being crushed under a 1,000 pound bale of hay.
9-year-old girl recovering following accident on Fond du Lac County farm
Officer Bryce Rudebeck and Officer Tony Shuman
State releases names in Appleton officer-involved fatal shooting
Rebecca Kilps
Former Two Rivers teacher pleads not guilty to sex assault charges
Fond du Lac County girl airlifted to hospital after hay bale accident
Shawano Schools Superintendent Randi Anderson speaks to community members on Tuesday, April 19,...
Shawano superintendent resigning from district

Latest News

Marsy's Law of Wisconsin meets with state officials in the Winnebago County Courthouse to...
Meeting aims to make Marsy's Law work better for crime victims
Para Ice Hockey Challenge in Ashwaubenon
Ashwaubenon hosts first-of-its-kind Women’s Para Ice Challenge
Vendor displays at ArtStreet in Ashwaubomay Park in Ashwaubenon
ArtStreet move offers more space, some uncertainty
The Artemis 1 rocket stands ready on Launch Pad 39-B at the Kennedy Space Center, Friday, Aug....
INTERVIEW: Artemis moon project