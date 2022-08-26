Jazz Festival returns to Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Jazz Festival is back again this summer.

Thursday night’s kickoff event is just a precursor to the main event on Saturday when several jazz musicians take the stage in downtown Oshkosh.

It’s an event with several goals, including bringing people downtown to check out the shops and restaurants and to get people interested in jazz.

“Oshkosh Jazz Fest is a little different because we aren’t a traditional jazz fest. We have funk, we have pop, we’ve got big band. It’s all sorts of different folks that come out to make music, and I think that that helps bring people in,” Oshkosh Jazz Festival president Erin Boehme said.

The host of the event is actor John O’Hurley, known for playing J. Peterman on “Seinfeld” and hosting “Family Feud.”

The Oshkosh Jazz Festival starts at 1 P.M. Saturday. The noodlin’ and jammin’ continue until about 8:30.

