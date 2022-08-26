INTERVIEW: Artemis moon project

Artemis 1, the most powerful rocket ever built, is the first phase of NASA's return to the moon 50 years after the last Apollo mission
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday is an important day for NASA. That’s when Artemis 1 is scheduled to launch the next phase of moon missions.

If the weather window allows Monday morning, the tallest and most powerful rocket NASA has ever built will send an unmanned spacecraft to circle the moon 50 years after the final Apollo mission. It’s the next step in returning astronauts to the surface of the moon.

Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth spoke with Amy Marasia, the NASA Orion spacecraft assembly branch chief.

She talks about the payload on Artemis 1 -- mannequins sitting in for the astronauts -- and what function they’ll serve for this scientific exploration. We asked about the differences between the Apollo capsules of the 1960s and 70s and the modern Orion capsules. Finally, we asked what needs to happen before astronauts actually set foot on the moon again.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine year old Savannah Grahl is recovering after being crushed under a 1,000 pound bale of hay.
9-year-old girl recovering following accident on Fond du Lac County farm
Officer Bryce Rudebeck and Officer Tony Shuman
State releases names in Appleton officer-involved fatal shooting
Rebecca Kilps
Former Two Rivers teacher pleads not guilty to sex assault charges
Fond du Lac County girl airlifted to hospital after hay bale accident
Shawano Schools Superintendent Randi Anderson speaks to community members on Tuesday, April 19,...
Shawano superintendent resigning from district

Latest News

Marsy's Law of Wisconsin meets with state officials in the Winnebago County Courthouse to...
Meeting aims to make Marsy's Law work better for crime victims
Para Ice Hockey Challenge in Ashwaubenon
Ashwaubenon hosts first-of-its-kind Women’s Para Ice Challenge
Vendor displays at ArtStreet in Ashwaubomay Park in Ashwaubenon
ArtStreet move offers more space, some uncertainty
Artemis 1 rocket on the launch pad
INTERVIEW: Artemis mission puts NASA back on the moon