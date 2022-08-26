INTERVIEW: Artemis moon project

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday is an important day for NASA. That’s when Artemis 1 is scheduled to launch the next phase of moon missions.

If the weather window allows Monday morning, the tallest and most powerful rocket NASA has ever built will send an unmanned spacecraft to circle the moon 50 years after the final Apollo mission. It’s the next step in returning astronauts to the surface of the moon.

Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth spoke with Amy Marasia, the NASA Orion spacecraft assembly branch chief.

She talks about the payload on Artemis 1 -- mannequins sitting in for the astronauts -- and what function they’ll serve for this scientific exploration. We asked about the differences between the Apollo capsules of the 1960s and 70s and the modern Orion capsules. Finally, we asked what needs to happen before astronauts actually set foot on the moon again.

