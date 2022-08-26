Hands Across De Pere raising money for families in need

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Hands Across De Pere returns Sunday to raise money for families in need.

The fundraiser is Sunday, Aug. 29, 3-6 p.m., at the Swan Club at 875 Heritage Rd.

There will be music from Big Mouth, food, drinks, prizes, 50/50 raffles, and auction items.

Raffle baskets were donated by the community.

The money raised helps social workers from the Unified School District of De Pere and West De Pere School District help vulnerable families with groceries, rent and other items.

In 2021, more than 160 students in these districts were listed as homeless.

“People often think of De Pere because it’s such a tight knit, close effervescent community and considered affluent there are no problems or there’s no one really struggling here, but that’s just not the case. people who are low income and experience homelessness that happens every where including De Pere,” says Brooke Watzka, social worker, West De Pere School District.

Hands Across De Pere is free. People are welcome to bring lawn chairs.

