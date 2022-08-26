A FANTASTIC FRIDAY... AND A DECENT LOOKING WEEKEND

Our Friday is starting off with areas of dense fog across central Wisconsin. Drivers may be forced to slow down and use the low-beam headlights through the mid-morning. Otherwise, today’s weather looks great! High pressure will give us sunny skies and seasonable high temperatures in the upper-half of the 70s. Perhaps the nicest detail of today’s forecast is the fact it’s going to be less humid compared to the past couple days. Our comfortable weather will continue through this evening.

Looking ahead, you could see the weekend forecast in two different ways: It won’t be as wet as our past three weekends... But that said, it doesn’t look completely dry either.

Saturday will have sunshine and increasing high cloud cover. A south wind will boost our inland high temperatures into the lower 80s. You’ll also notice a slow increase in the humidity, especially tomorrow night and into Sunday. Look for more clouds into the later half of the weekend with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. While Sunday’s risk of severe weather is LOW, isolated storms could have a few brief downpours. These scattered thundershowers will come to an end early Monday morning.

Plus, here’s a FIRST ALERT for many families... Thursday’s weather looks good for the first day of class in most public school districts. Skies should be sunny to partly cloudy, with temperatures rising out of the 50s and into the 70s during the afternoon.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

SATURDAY: SW/S 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Bright sunshine. Seasonable temps. Less humid. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild and calm. LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Sunshine and increasing high clouds. A little warmer. Turning humid late. HIGH: 82 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. More humid. Scattered thundershowers. HIGH: 81 LOW: 69

MONDAY: Early thunder, then sunshine. Very warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy as the humidity drops. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy again. HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Sunshine and some afternoon clouds. Less wind. HIGH: 76

