A BEAUTIFUL FRIDAY... AND A DECENT WEEKEND

High pressure is moving through our state this afternoon bringing us beautiful sunshine and blue skies. High temperatures will be warm in the upper 70s to lower 80s but humidity should stay low making it feel much more comfortable. It’s National Dog Day so a great day to take the pups out!

Saturday will have early sunshine, then increasing high cloud cover. These clouds will arrive ahead of a front lifting north toward our area. A stray shower or storm that form along that front could make its way into our area tomorrow afternoon. Aside from that, the rest of the day should be dry. A south wind will boost our inland high temperatures into the lower 80s. You’ll also notice a slow increase in the humidity, especially tomorrow night and into Sunday. Look for more clouds by Sunday with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. While Sunday’s risk of severe weather is LOW, isolated storms could have a few brief downpours. These scattered thundershowers will come to an end Monday morning.

Plus, here’s a FIRST ALERT for many families... Thursday’s weather looks good for the first day of class in most public school districts. Skies should be sunny to partly cloudy, with temperatures rising out of the 50s and into the 70s during the afternoon.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N/SE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

SATURDAY: S 10-15 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable temps. Less humid. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild and calm. LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Sunshine and increasing high clouds. Stray PM t’showers? Turning humid late. HIGH: 81 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. More humid. Scattered thundershowers. HIGH: 82 LOW: 68

MONDAY: Early thunder, then sunshine. Very warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy as the humidity drops. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy again. HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Sunshine and some afternoon clouds. Less wind. HIGH: 77

