Ashwaubenon hosts first-of-its-kind Women’s Para Ice Challenge

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Top women athletes from around the world are in the Green Bay area this weekend for a first-of-its-kind event, playing ice hockey at the Cornerstone Community Center in hopes of bringing the sport to the Winter Paralympics.

Four teams are participating -- United States, Canada, Great Britain, and a world team -- in the first sanctioned tournament for the Women’s Para Ice Hockey Challenge.

The three-day tournament brought 400 players, trainers and officials to our area, including at least 60 athletes.

“There’s a lot of work to get the teams off the ground. Obviously, we have more established teams in USA and Canada. Great Britain literally started a team from the ground up more recently. They’re running about six months into their women’s program. And then we have the combined world team, which has athletes from Sweden, Latvia, Finland, etc.,” Emma Poynton, chairwoman of the para ice hockey challenge.

For those who aren’t familiar with para ice hockey, which is also called sled hockey, each player uses metal sledges fitted with two skate blades and they have two shortened hockey sticks.

Organizers tell us their goal is to grow the sport to another level.

“We are starting with the women’s world challenge for the year 2022, 2023, and 2024, which will lead us to our world championship, and hopefully this will be able to transform into spot to the program for the paralympic winter games, so we’re talking 2030 for that,” World Para Ice Hockey sports manager Michelle LaFlamme said.

Admission is free for anyone interested in attending the games Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The schedule is on the Cornerstone Community Center website.

