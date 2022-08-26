Amazon packages spill from tipped truck in Manitowoc County

Truck spills Amazon packages in Manitowoc County. Aug. 26, 2022.
Truck spills Amazon packages in Manitowoc County. Aug. 26, 2022.(Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Amazon deliveries may take a little longer in our area.

A truck tipped in Manitowoc County Friday morning, spilling out Amazon packages.

It happened at I-43 northbound at Greenstreet Road in the Maribel area.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says drivers could encounter delays in the area Friday morning.

“As speeds slow down in this area please remember to pay attention as individuals in front of you may be braking or stopping suddenly,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says I-43 southbound at County Z is temporarily closed for vehicle removal.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine year old Savannah Grahl is recovering after being crushed under a 1,000 pound bale of hay.
9-year-old girl recovering following accident on Fond du Lac County farm
Officer Bryce Rudebeck and Officer Tony Shuman
State releases names in Appleton officer-involved fatal shooting
Fond du Lac County girl airlifted to hospital after hay bale accident
Rebecca Kilps
Former Two Rivers teacher pleads not guilty to sex assault charges
Shawano Schools Superintendent Randi Anderson speaks to community members on Tuesday, April 19,...
Shawano superintendent resigning from district

Latest News

Racine Street bridge project approved
Supply chain issues delay Racine Street bridge project in Menasha
Manitowoc two way traffic shift.
Three Manitowoc streets shift to two-way traffic
Dump truck hits overpass in the Fox Valley. Aug. 3, 2022
Rose Hill Road overpass hit by dump truck reopening to traffic Tuesday
Highway 55/County JJ roundabout
Highway 55/County JJ roundabout opens in Outagamie County