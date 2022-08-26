Amazon packages spill from tipped truck in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Amazon deliveries may take a little longer in our area.

A truck tipped in Manitowoc County Friday morning, spilling out Amazon packages.

It happened at I-43 northbound at Greenstreet Road in the Maribel area.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says drivers could encounter delays in the area Friday morning.

“As speeds slow down in this area please remember to pay attention as individuals in front of you may be braking or stopping suddenly,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says I-43 southbound at County Z is temporarily closed for vehicle removal.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: traffic incident in the northbound lanes of I-43 at Greenstreet Road in the Maribel area of Manitowoc County. No details yet from officials. #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/yXRCerbaZG — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) August 26, 2022

