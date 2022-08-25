U.W. Health nurses threaten three-day walkout

UW Health East Madison Hospital
UW Health East Madison Hospital(UW Health)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Nurses pushing for U.W. Health to accept their attempts to organize and join a union are threatening a three-day walkout next month.

Wednesday, they voted overwhelmingly to stage a strike if the health system’s board and administrators don’t agree to begin negotiations for a collective bargaining agreement.

The strike would start the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 13, and go through Friday, Sept. 16.

Organizers of the walkout plan to offer 10 days’ notice to the hospital if they expect to go through with the strike so administrators can prepare.

The nurses joining the union effort argue they’ve dealt with understaffing, exhaustion and burnout for years -- issues only exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.W. Health called the vote “disappointing” and accused the nurses of potentially taking a step that would harm patients, adding it “will be unpleasant for patients and for our staff, but we will get through it and never lose sight of our shared mission to meet the needs of our patients.”

U.W. Health employs about 2,600 nurses. A majority work in the Madison area.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cylus Durrant
Manawa teen injured in Waupaca Co. crash making progress, still critical
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Judge approves sale of Annie’s Campground to Fox Cities business
Gregory Clowers is charged in connection with overdose deaths in Grand Chute in August 2022
Grand Chute man connected to motel overdose deaths held on $50,000 bond
Officer Bryce Rudebeck and Officer Tony Shuman
State releases names in Appleton officer-involved fatal shooting
Fond du Lac County girl airlifted to hospital after hay bale accident

Latest News

Ethan Schwartz and Sandy
SMALL TOWNS: Ethan and Sandy
DOA tours Broadway Distirct businesses in Green Bay.
State, local leaders tour Broadway District businesses in Green Bay supported by grant funds
Wisconsin Dept. of Administration officials toured small businesses in Green Bay to see how...
State officials see how Broadway businesses used pandemic relief money
Appleton to rename school in honor of Ron Dunlap
Appleton school unveils name change honoring former principal