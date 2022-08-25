U.W. Health nurses threaten three-day walkout

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Nurses pushing for U.W. Health to accept their attempts to organize and join a union are threatening a three-day walkout next month.

Wednesday, they voted overwhelmingly to stage a strike if the health system’s board and administrators don’t agree to begin negotiations for a collective bargaining agreement.

The strike would start the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 13, and go through Friday, Sept. 16.

Organizers of the walkout plan to offer 10 days’ notice to the hospital if they expect to go through with the strike so administrators can prepare.

The nurses joining the union effort argue they’ve dealt with understaffing, exhaustion and burnout for years -- issues only exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.W. Health called the vote “disappointing” and accused the nurses of potentially taking a step that would harm patients, adding it “will be unpleasant for patients and for our staff, but we will get through it and never lose sight of our shared mission to meet the needs of our patients.”

U.W. Health employs about 2,600 nurses. A majority work in the Madison area.

